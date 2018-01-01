Barrel of Monkeys! Edition #4 - Virtual Happy Hour & Tasting w/The Monkeys

Joining forces with 30+ breweries in Illinois we are hosting a virtual happy hour & tasting Friday night at 8:30pm.



Edition#4 comes with the following:

(2) Crowlers of "If We Build It" - West Coast Pale Ale

(2) MMB branded pint glasses

(4) cookies from Sweet Temptations Dessert Company LLC to pair with your beer

Sticker, 1/2 pour coupon

Invitation to our virtual meeting

And a banana of course

We are excited to engage with our customers on this virtual happy hour where we will discuss the beer itself, the fundraising campaign behind the beer, the cookie pairing & more!

This is limited to ONLY 15 packages so don't delay.